Trump Rips Michelle Obama for Undercounting COVID-19 Deaths
SELF-OWN
President Donald Trump leveled a particularly misguided attack against former first lady Michelle Obama during remarks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday. Asked to respond to her DNC speech, in which she said he’s “in over his head,” the president fired back, “She was in over her head. And frankly, she should have made the speech live, which she didn’t do, she taped it. And it was not only taped, but it was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong deaths.”
In her speech, Obama noted that “more than 150,000” Americans had died from COVID-19. That number has since topped 170,000. She also didn’t mention the historic nature of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) joining Joe Biden’s ticket, indicating that she taped her remarks before he made his pick.
“She gets these fawning reviews,” Trump added, perhaps referring to the raves she received from Fox News. “If you gave a real review, it wouldn’t be so fawning. I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive. And frankly, I wouldn’t even be here if it weren’t for Barack Obama.” If Barack Obama and Biden “did a good job,” he added, “I wouldn’t be here. I’d be building buildings someplace and having a good time.”