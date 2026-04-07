Trump Risks ‘Nuremberg’ Reckoning Over War Orders: General

President Donald Trump’s war on Iran could come back to bite him years down the line, a retired general has warned.

Retired Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson, who served in the U.S. Army for over three decades, gave the 79-year-old commander in chief a history lesson as the clock ticks toward Trump’s Tuesday night deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Well, we already knew that Donald Trump was a pretty bad president, but now we know that he’s an absolutely terrible commander in chief as well,” Anderson told CNN News Central on Tuesday morning. “This guy is just not competent in terms of leading this force. He has not set clear objectives—clear, definable objectives—that the military can truly execute.”

Retired Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson slammed President Donald Trump’s leadership of the military amid the Iran war. CNN

In a menacing Truth Social post early Tuesday morning, Trump said that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if Tehran refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway where about 20 percent of the world’s gas and oil supply passes through.

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” Trump said. “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

The president launched into a full-blown genocide level threat against Iran in his Truth Social Post. Truth Social/ Donald Trump

The post swiftly set off calls from Republicans and Democrats alike to invoke the 25th Amendment, which lays out a succession plan in the event of presidential incapacity.

Anderson reminded Trump of what happened in World War II, when the Nazi officials were held to account at the Nuremberg trials.

“I think that at 8 p.m. tonight, I believe that he’ll figure out a way to either extend the deadline, because there’s no way that he can do what he says he’s going to do, which is to bomb every single civilian target in the theater and in Iran,” he said. “If he were to do that, it would be… the commitment of a great war crime.”

At the Nuremberg tribunal, the surviving members of the Nazi regime went on trial under American, British and French supervision. Among those it condemned were (far left) Hermann Göring, who cheated execution by committing suicide, while (second left) Rudolf Hess was sentenced to life. Reuters