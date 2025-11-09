Trump Roasted for Embarrassing Travel Mishap
Donald Trump’s Sunday journey back to D.C. was marked by his odd arrival to the Palm Beach International Airport. The President spent Friday evening to Sunday afternoon in Florida, making sure to host another garish party at Mar-a-Lago during his brief trip. As Trump was heading to the airport en route to Washington in the presidential limo known as The Beast, a glaring issue was spotted. The trunk was up, and Trump sat seemingly unaware in the back seat. CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins flagged the strange detail on X. The incident follows Trump’s slumping entry into a waiting car on Friday, which occurred shortly after he was photographed falling asleep during a White House press conference. Quickly, others on the social media platform jumped in to blast the president’s airport arrival. One commenter noted that “metaphors abound” as many others piped up with jokes about the driving faux pas. “The man who shut off food benefits for millions can’t even shut the trunk of his own limo. Symbolic, isn’t it? Everything falling apart — except his ego," another person said. “Too much cash. Wouldn’t shut,” said a third user.