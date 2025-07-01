Trump Roasts MTG to Her Boyfriend’s Face: ‘Think It’s Easy Being With Her?’
Donald Trump publicly made fun of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a visit to Florida on Tuesday, suggesting it “wasn’t easy” to be her boyfriend. While embarking on a tour of the new “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility in Florida with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Trump bumped into Real America’s Voice reporter Brian Glenn, who is currently dating Greene. “This is the boyfriend, very lucky, of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said Trump while introducing him to DeSantis. “Do you think it’s easy being with Marjorie?” he added. “She was working out pretty hard this weekend,” Noem quipped in response, before the trio resumed their tour of the facility. Greene, a MAGA diehard, has fallen out of favor with the president in recent weeks after refusing to support his “Big, Beautiful Bill” in Congress after disagreeing with a section on the legislature which would prevent states from regulating AI for ten years. “I am adamantly OPPOSED to this, and it is a violation of state rights, and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” she tweeted in June. The bill passed in the Senate today by a margin of 51 to 50, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.