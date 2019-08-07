Trump Rode Crime Fears to the White House. Now Crime Fears Could Push Him Out.

Dayton, El Paso, Las Vegas, Parkland, Pittsburgh, Poway. These days, America is a coast-to-coast killing field. Our cold civil war grows bloodier by the moment. Understandably the public is scared. Its safety is at issue and we stand on a precipice.

For Donald Trump and the Republicans, the self-proclaimed law and order gang, that’s a problem. Crime helped cost the Democrats the White House in 1968, 1988 and 2016, and now crime may leave Trump as a one-term president.

To be sure, on Trump’s maiden political voyage, race-baiting worked. It won him screen time and votes. Trash a Latino federal judge? Who cares. Call Mexicans rapists? Why not? Joke about shootings? It’s fun.