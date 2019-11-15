WEIGHING IN
Trump: Roger Stone Conviction Is a ‘Double Standard Like Never Seen Before’
President Trump continued his rabid public tirade on Friday morning by blasting a federal jury for convicting his longtime ally Roger Stone on seven charges, including witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and lying to congressional investigators. “So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come,” the president tweeted. “Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie? A double standard like never seen before in the history of our country?” Hours earlier, Trump was accused of using Twitter to commit witness intimidation against former Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch while she testified in impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill. Stone’s federal charges stemmed from the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election. During the trial, ex-members of Trump’s own inner circle testified on the stand that they viewed Stone as the campaign’s “access point” to WikiLeaks.