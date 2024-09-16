Trump Asks for Cash Hours After Second Assassination Bid

Donald Trump wasted no time hitting up potential donors for money Sunday in the immediate aftermath of the second apparent assassination attempt against him in two months.

Within a few hours, the former president sent out an “Alert from Trump” email blast to potential donors saying: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down.”

After the first attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, Trump, in spite of blood streaming down his face after his ear was grazed by a bullet, managed to tell his supporters to “fight, fight, fight.”

On Sunday, after Secret Service agents foiled what authorities are calling a possible second assassination attempt, Trump wrote: “I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”

The incident appeared to be firing up the MAGA base.

Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, also sent out a fundraising text blast to prospective Democratic donors on Sunday evening following Trump’s appeal, noting that the final fundraising quarter is coming to a close. “In just over 24 hours, our campaign faces its last fundraising deadline before voters begin casting their ballots,” Walz wrote.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee did not mention Trump by name or say anything about the close call at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course near his Mar-a-Lago club and residence.

“It’s the final quarter,” Walz wrote. “The game is practically tied. And we need someone on the field to do something extraordinary — someone to go above and beyond to help elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.

“I’m hoping you’ll be that person,” the Minnesota governor said.

The dueling fundraising appeals from the Trump and Harris campaigns underscore the magnitude of emotions swirling around both ends of the political spectrum following Sunday’s shocking incident. With Trump lagging far behind Harris in the race for money, a second possible assassination attempt provides a newfound cause for Republicans in the final sprint for money before Americans cast their ballots.

The GOP’s lionization of Trump accompanied appeals for money.

Sunday’s suspect is in custody and the FBI is investigating how the man, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, allegedly set up a high-powered AK-style rifle with a scope, within easy striking distance of the former president. Authorities said he got within 500 yards of Trump, who was golfing at the time.

President Joe Biden said in a statement issued Sunday night: “As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

Vice President Harris said in a separate statement, “I will be clear: I condemn political violence. We all must do our part to ensure that this incident does not lead to more violence. I am thankful that former President Trump is safe.”

After the first bloody failed attempt on the ex-president's life in July, when a Secret Service sniper killed gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks on his rooftop perch, Republicans idolized Trump as a martyr and a victim. Two days after surviving the shooting, a visibly emotional Trump got a hero's welcome at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee as supporters cried and cheered and Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”