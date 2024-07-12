Trump Rushes to Mock Biden’s Press Conference Gaffes

Donald Trump jumped at the chance to mock President Joe Biden for mistakenly referring to him as his vice president during a highly scrutinized news conference Thursday.

Biden, after being asked about Vice President Kamala Harris’ ability to beat Trump if she were the Democratic nominee, replied, “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn’t think she was not qualified to be vice president.”

Mere minutes later, the presumptive GOP nominee posted on Truth Social a video clip of Biden’s answer.

“Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!,” Trump wrote.

Biden’s account on X, formerly Twitter, soon replied to his predecessor in an attempt to shift focus away from his mix-up.

“By the way: Yes, I know the difference,” he wrote. “One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon.”

Trump made a handful of other posts criticizing aspects of Biden’s news conference, which was more cogent than the debate performance last month that kicked off a panic in the Democratic party about the 81-year-old’s fitness to serve another term.

But even the relatively strong showing hasn’t been able to prevent more Democrats from calling for him to end his reelection campaign.