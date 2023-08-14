Trump Savages Jack Smith Over Accessing His Old Twitter Account
‘LOWLIFE’
Donald Trump fired off a furious attack against special counsel Jack Smith early Monday, denouncing the prosecutor for a search warrant that gave the government access to Trump’s Twitter account. “How dare lowlife prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, break into my former Twitter account without informing me and, indeed, trying to completely hide this atrocity from me,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “What could he possibly find out that is not already known. Just like the early morning raid of Mar-a-Lago! Why isn’t the DOJ raiding Crooked Joe Biden, the most CORRUPT (and Incompetent!) President in the history of the United States?” It emerged last week that Smith had obtained the warrant for Trump’s now dormant Twitter account as part of the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. The warrant was obtained in secret after a court found “there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that disclosing the warrant to former President Trump ‘would seriously jeopardize the ongoing evidence.’”