Trump Savages MAGA ‘Lunatics’ Demanding More Epstein Files

President Donald Trump raged against the MAGA “troublemakers” and “radical left lunatics” demanding further disclosure on the “Epstein files” Saturday.

The seething president, who has spent the last week batting away questions about his connections with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, redoubled his pledge to release grand jury testimony in the Epstein case but added that “nothing will be good enough” for the skeptics who dare question him.

“I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval,” he wrote on Truth Social. “With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more. MAGA!”

President Donald Trump has instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release grand jury testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein case, which requires court approval. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump’s fan base has splintered after the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation contradicted conspiracies about Epstein, concluding on July 6 that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial in prison and that no “client list” of powerful associates existed. MAGA members were shocked at the president’s about-face after he promised to release files relating to Epstein while campaigning last year, and Attorney General Pam Bondi said in February that the “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now” awaiting review.

The FBI and DOJ’s findings have sent MAGA into a tailspin and fueled allegations of a cover-up. Even Trump’s former “first buddy” Elon Musk has waded into the fray, writing that the administration is complicit in a “cover up (obviously)” and that “so many powerful people want that list suppressed.”

Trump called his skeptical fanbase "weaklings" and added "I don’t want their support anymore." Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Trump’s anger has mounted as his own loyalists demand more information. On Wednesday, he wrote a blistering Truth Social post slamming the “weaklings” who dared question him on the Epstein files and decried the whole thing as a “hoax” and “bulls--t.” “I don’t want their support anymore,” he said of supporters who have continued to press on Epstein.

“President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts," Bondi wrote on X Friday. It was unclear whether she was referring to Epstein’s 2006 prosecution in Florida, which ended in a plea deal, or his 2019 prosecution in New York.

Critics have called the supposed surrender nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

Bondi posted on social media Friday: “President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts." Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

On Friday, Trump sued The Wall Street Journal and News Corp.’s Rupert Murdoch after the paper dropped a bombshell report about a birthday message Trump allegedly sent to Epstein in 2003. In the birthday card, Trump drew a nude woman and ended the message with: “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”