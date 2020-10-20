Trump: Schiff Should ‘Be Put Away’ for Calling Hunter Laptop Story Russian Disinformation
‘HE IS SO SICK’
President Donald Trump called for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be “put away” for saying the Hunter Biden laptop stories are part of a smear campaign that originated as part of Russian disinformation. During a call into his favorite morning news show Fox & Friends, Trump began blasting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the sketchy New York Post reports on the laptop—which Fox News passed on due to credibility issues—before he was asked about Schiff’s remarks.
“It’s just crazy. I saw Shifty Schiff get up yesterday and say this is Russia,” Trump exclaimed, using his favorite nickname for Schiff. “He’s a sick man. He is so sick. We went through two and a half years of that, plus. This guy, he ought to be put away, or he ought to be, you know, something should happen with him.”
While Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, a Trump loyalist, has claimed there is no intel to support the assertion that Russia is behind the purported laptop materials, the FBI is investigatingwhether the laptop dump is part of a foreign disinformation operation.