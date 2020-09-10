Trump: Woodward Should’ve Warned People if I Was Lying to Them About COVID-19
WELCOME TO THE RESISTANCE
Now, stick with this, because his logic is extremely confusing. President Donald Trump has joined a pile-on against journalist Bob Woodward, saying Woodward should have published his interviews sooner if they proved that he was lying to Americans about the severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic. There has been legitimate discussion about whether Woodward should have held back his February recordings of Trump before his book Rage comes out next week. The recordings show that Trump knew the coronavirus was very deadly and contagious, contrary to his public comments. But now Trump has added his voice to the criticism, saying Woodward should have warned people if he thought the president was being deceptive. Trump wrote: “Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic!”