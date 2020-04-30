Trump: China is Using Coronavirus to Ruin My Election Chances
Everyone’s out to get him. President Donald Trump has claimed that China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is proof that Beijing “will do anything they can” to make him lose his re-election bid in November. “They’re constantly using public relations to try to make it like they’re innocent parties,” he said of Chinese officials, who this week accused the U.S. of “barefaced lies” over White House attempts to lay blame for the pandemic onto China. In an interview with Reuters, Trump said he could “do a lot” to retaliate against China for what he has claimed is its mishandling of and failure to contain the virus. Trump also told Reuters he did not believe opinion polls that showed Biden leading the race for the White House. Trump said: “I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent.”