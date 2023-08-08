Trump: Clinton’s No Longer ‘Crooked,’ She's Now ‘Beautiful, Beautiful Hillary’
‘I RETIRED IT’
During a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump waxed poetic about how he decided to strip Hillary Clinton of his favorite nickname for her and officially bestow it upon President Joe Biden. Referencing both his own criminal indictments and the GOP’s efforts to launch an impeachment inquiry against Biden, Trump fumed that the president was “totally dishonest” and “crooked.” At the same time, the thrice-indicted ex-president unironically claimed that he “didn’t talk this way five weeks ago” due to his “respect for the office of the president.” (He’s been calling Biden “crooked” since at least April.) The GOP 2024 presidential frontrunner then went on a truly Trumpian tangent about his moniker for Biden. “I even changed his name. I took it away from Hillary, and we call him ‘Crooked Joe.’ Instead of ‘Sleepy Joe,’ we call him ‘Crooked Joe.’ I retired it,” he proudly declared. “That was a great day for Hillary. I said we’re removing the name from ‘Crooked Hillary.’ Now we call her ‘Beautiful, Beautiful Hillary,’ such a beautiful woman, and we’re giving it to Biden because he’s a crooked person.” In case you were wondering, there are 454 days left until the 2024 presidential election.