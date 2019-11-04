CHEAT SHEET
ARE YOU OK, DONALD?
Trump Says ‘Covfefe’ Might Have a Meaning We’re Not Smart Enough to Understand
Remember in simpler times when President Trump was ridiculed around the world for whatever kind of fat-fingered error resulted in him complaining about “negative press covfefe” on Twitter? Of course you do. Well, there’s two bits of news. Covfefe is apparently now the name of a talented racehorse, which The Daily Caller posted a video of over the weekend explaining how it was named after Trump’s “mistweet.” Trump appeared to be pleased by that news, calling it “Great!” but then he appeared to try to claim that “Covfefe” was never a mistweet in the first place. He wrote: “But how do you know it was a ‘mistweet?’ May be something with deep meaning!” Whether he’s joking or not, some Trump fans did genuinely believe the typo was some kind of secret code—Reddit users thought it translated into Arabic as “I will stand up.” Yale University Islam scholar and Arabic speaker Andrew March said at the time: “This is insane.”