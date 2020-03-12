Trump Says Domestic Travel Restrictions Over Coronavirus a ‘Possibility’

Read it at New York Times
President Trump told reporters on Thursday that restricting U.S. domestic travel is a possibility if the coronavirus becomes “too hot.” According to The New York Times, the president said limiting travel within the country to states like Washington and California—which have been hit hard by the virus—has not been discussed. “Is it a possibility? Yes, if somebody gets a little bit out of control, if an area gets too hot,” he said, adding that a one-mile containment zone in the New York suburb of New Rochelle was “good.” Trump also said he would be canceling several upcoming political events due to the pandemic. There have been at least 38 deaths in the U.S. so far due to the outbreak, and over 4,000 have died worldwide.