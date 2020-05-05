Trump: Dr. Fauci Can’t Testify Before House Because It’s a ‘Set Up’
President Trump on Tuesday said he blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before a House subcommittee this week because it’s a “set up” with a “bunch of Trump haters,” however he confirmed that the top infectious disease expert will be allowed to testify before the Republican-led Senate hearing next week. “They put every Trump hater in the committee,” Trump said when asked why he would not let Fauci testify. “They, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.” Trump has radically revised upward his estimate of how many Americans will die from the coronavirus and cited this week the potential for 100,000 deaths, effectively doubling his previous projection just two weeks ago. “The House, they should be ashamed of themselves, and frankly the Democrats should be ashamed,” he continued. The House Appropriations subcommittee has launched a probe into the federal government’s response to the coronavirus. On Monday, the White House said all coronavirus task force members are prohibited from accepting hearing invitations in May.