Trump Says Egg Prices ‘Getting Too Low’ Ahead of Easter Surge

Nearly half of Americans are skipping traditional Easter festivities this year because of the high prices of eggs. But President Donald Trump doesn’t seem concerned.

During a press conference Friday, Trump appeared visibly frustrated when questioned by a reporter about egg prices, launching into a strange tirade that concluded with the surprising claim that egg prices are actually “getting too low.”

“You can have all the eggs you want. We have too many eggs. In fact, if anything, the prices are getting too low. So, I just want to let you know, prices are down,” Trump told the room of reporters.

Forty-seven percent of the U.S. population will abandon the holiday tradition, with about two in five Americans expecting the tariff to affect their spending on Easter, according to a survey by WalletHub.

On top of this, 41 percent of Americans don’t even think their finances will get better going into the spring.

National Egg Shortage due to Bird Flu, sign on empty shelf at supermarket, Queens, New York. Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Eggs are a big part of Easter traditions, showing up in all kinds of ways—painted in vibrant colors, rolled in festive games like the White House lawn event, served as deviled eggs, or baked into quiches for a special brunch spread. The average price of one dozen eggs hit its record high in March at $6.22. And while imports have helped start to bring those costs down, Trump’s global tariffs could soon reverse that trend.

According to the consumer price index, these soaring egg prices are 84 percent higher than they were at the beginning of 2024. In fact, the current price blows the previous record set in January 2023 out of the water.

Meanwhile, jaw-dropping egg prices have not hindered the Trump administration’s plans for the holiday. The 147th White House Easter Egg Roll hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is still scheduled for Monday.

About 30,000 real eggs, or 2,500 cartons of 12, donated from America’s egg farmers, will be used for decorating and games on the South Lawn, according to the American Egg Board.

This number is not very different from the amount of eggs used in years prior—despite the nationwide shortage.

In a tradition that dates back to 1878, children take part in Easter festivities that included rolling Easter eggs, hearing stories and hugging cartoon characters on the South Lawn of the White House April 21, 2003 in Washington, D.C. Mike Theiler/Getty Images

“Even though shell egg demand is improving into the final marketing week ahead of Easter weekend, it continues to lag behind current expectations and past Easter trends,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture wrote in its April 18 egg markets overview. “Retail grocers are largely opting out of running their usual annual holiday shell egg promotions this year as supplies have only recently recovered sufficiently to maintain a consistent offering; (it’s) a situation few are willing to jeopardize through feature incentives.”

For these reasons, Americans are turning to alternatives like marshmallow and rocks this year, CBC reported. Fortunately, TikTok influencers jumped to the rescue and got creative with Easter crafts, finding fun alternatives to traditional egg decorating. A popular TikTok video showcases five unique ideas, like painting pasta shells, potatoes, and even clay.

Meanwhile, many economists have warned that tariffs might invite a recession by summer and result in higher inflation.

Forty-one percent of the WalletHub survey participants agreed that the Easter Bunny should give out money like the Tooth Fairy. Fifty-two percent of Americans don’t have an Easter budget.

And yet 80 percent of respondents claimed that they still expect to celebrate Easter this year. The National Retail Federation suggests that consumers will spend nearly $24 billion on Easter in 2025, Yahoo News reported.