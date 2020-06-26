Trump: Gay Wisconsin Senator Was Probably ‘Rooting’ for Angry Mob Who Bashed Him
Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Carpenter, 60, was assaulted by a group of protesters who turned on him when he stopped to take a photo of their demonstration late Tuesday night. Multiple witnesses and local reporters who saw the incident said it was unprovoked. But when President Trump was asked about it during a Thursday interview in Wisconsin, he said Carpenter was probably supportive of the mob who bashed him because he’s a gay Democrat. “The person they beat up was a Democrat who happened to be gay and he was probably out there rooting them on or something because Democrats think it’s wonderful they’re destroying our country,” Trump said in response to a question about what he was doing to quell violence.
Carpenter, who was on his way to the State Capitol when he stopped to take the photo, said he was punched and kicked in the head, neck and ribs, and suffered blurry vision and a possible concussion. “I don’t know what’s worse, the beating or having someone turn something so personal that happened to you and weaponize it against you,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after Trump’s comment.