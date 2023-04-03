Trump Says He Can’t Be Bought–Then Begs For Campaign Money
$2.5B ISN’T ENOUGH?
In the wake of his grand jury indictment in New York, Donald Trump issued plea to Truth Social on Sunday begging for campaign money—while also bragging that he can’t be bought. “We are now officially a third world country,” Trump says in the video, echoing comments he made in 2020 after losing the election. “It’s very simple. They can’t buy me and they can’t control me and that scares them beyond belief,” he continues. Trump then asks for contributions—but makes sure to note that his supporters are exempt if they’re “doing poorly because of Biden’s disastrous policies.” He continued: “Our movement is about making your life better and putting you first ... if you’re doing well because all of the things that I’ve done have brought you wealth and prosperity, or at least you’re extremely comfortable, it will be really great if you can contribute to our campaign.” Forbes currently estimates Trump's net worth stands at $2.5 billion.