Trump Says He ‘Didn’t Like’ McCarthy’s Jan. 6 Call
BYGONES
Donald Trump says he “didn’t like” learning that Rep. Kevin McCarthy told other GOP leaders he wanted the then-president to resign in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot, The Wall Street Journal reports. But the twice-impeached former president said all is forgiven now because McCarthy nonetheless backtracked on his plans once he “learned the facts.” “He made a call. I heard the call. I didn’t like the call,” he told the Journal. “But almost immediately as you know, because he came here and we took a picture right there—you know, the support was very strong,” he said. His comments come after The New York Times released audio to back up its reporting on McCarthy’s initial reaction after the attempted insurrection, which was to suggest Trump should resign given the likelihood of impeachment. McCarthy later backtracked, however, and wound up throwing his support behind Trump anyway. “They realized they were wrong and supported me,” Trump was quoted telling the Journal. “I like him. And other than that brief period of time, I suspect he likes me quite a bit,” he said of McCarthy.