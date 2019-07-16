CHEAT SHEET
UNCONVINCING
Trump: ‘I Don’t Have a Racist Bone in My Body!’
President Trump swears he does not have “a Racist bone” in his body, maintaining his previous tweets about several Democratic congresswomen “were NOT racist” in a new series of Twitter statements Tuesday morning. The declaration comes ahead of a vote in the U.S. House over whether to condemn Trump’s previous tweets as racist. “The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game,” Trump wrote. “Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap.” At a news conference Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he would vote against the resolution, adding: “This new Democrat socialist majority continues on their quest to destroy and erode the gains we’ve made.”
The proposed resolution comes after Trump sent a slew of tweets on Sunday suggesting congresswomen “who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all)” should go back and “fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” His remarks have since drawn criticism, but Trump has refused to backpedal. On Monday, the President suggested the congresswomen should actually be the ones doing the apologizing. Adding to this sentiment in his tweets on Tuesday, Trump said: “This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country.”