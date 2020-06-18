Trump Says He Hasn’t Watched the Whole Video of George Floyd’s Death

Read it at The Washington Post
President Donald Trump has admitted he couldn’t make it all the way through the footage of George Floyd’s killing, remarking that the video is “over eight minutes” long. In a phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, Trump said: “Well, the George Floyd case, nothing has to be said. I watched that... I couldn’t really watch it for that long a period of time, it was over eight minutes. Who could watch that? But it doesn’t get any more obvious or it doesn’t get any worse than that.” The president went on to say that Derek Chauvin, the police officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, appears to have “some big problems,” although he didn’t mention Chauvin by name.