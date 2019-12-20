Trump: I’m Saving ‘Religion Itself’ From Communists
President Donald Trump continued to rail against evangelical Christian magazine Christianity Today on Friday for its scathing editorial calling for his removal from office due to his “gross immorality and ethical incompetence.” After previously claiming the “far left magazine”—founded by Billy Graham—wanted a “Radical Left nonbeliever” as president, Trump ramped up his rhetoric by suggesting that he is a savior to all religions.
“I guess the magazine, ‘Christianity Today,’ is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion,” the president tweeted. “How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself!”
Besides praising himself for keeping the communists at bay, Trump also thanked evangelical leader and loyal supporter Franklin Graham for “stating that his father, the late great Billy Graham, voted for me in the 2016 Election.”