    Trump Says He is Treated ‘Worse’ Than President Lincoln, Who Was Assassinated

    Emma Tucker

    Mark Wilson/Getty

    President Trump asserted on Sunday that he is treated “worse” than President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated in 1865. When asked by a caller during his interview with Fox News’ virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial about his relentless attack on reporters, Trump responded: “I am greeted by a hostile press, the likes of which no president has ever seen… They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You see those press conferences [about the coronavirus response], they come at me with questions that are disgraceful. Their manner of presentation and their words. I feel if I was kind to them, I would be walked off the stage.” Lincoln was shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.

