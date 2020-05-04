Trump Says He is Treated ‘Worse’ Than President Lincoln, Who Was Assassinated

Read it at Twitter
President Trump asserted on Sunday that he is treated “worse” than President Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated in 1865. When asked by a caller during his interview with Fox News’ virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial about his relentless attack on reporters, Trump responded: “I am greeted by a hostile press, the likes of which no president has ever seen… They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You see those press conferences [about the coronavirus response], they come at me with questions that are disgraceful. Their manner of presentation and their words. I feel if I was kind to them, I would be walked off the stage.” Lincoln was shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C.