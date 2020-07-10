Trump Says He Might Answer Roger Stone’s Prayer for Pardon
Roger Stone says he’s been “praying” for a pardon ahead of the day he’s been ordered to report to prison next week—and it appears that at least one higher power has been listening. President Trump came out to bat for his old friend and ally Thursday, saying Stone is a “good person” despite his criminal conviction for, among other things, lying to Congress. CNN reports Trump heavily hinted that he was preparing to pardon his pal during two Thursday interviews. In one, with radio host Howie Carr, Trump said: “If you say he's praying, his prayer may be answered... Let’s see what happens.” Trump also raged at Stone’s treatment by the law, saying: “He was framed. He was treated horrible. He was treated so badly.” Half a dozen sources said to be close to the president have reportedly told CNN that Trump is expected to pardon or commute Stone’s sentence.