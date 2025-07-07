Donald Trump has stated he will “probably” visit the scene of the deadly Texas flash flood disaster this Friday.

At least 80 people have died after unexpected flash flooding in Texas began last Friday. In Kerr County, 28 children have died with 10 girls and one Christian summer counselor from Camp Mystic still missing. With more rain forecast, officials have urged people in Hunt, in Kerr County, to move to higher ground due to a potential of increased flooding.

“We wanted to leave a little time. I would have done it today, but we’d just be in their way. Probably Friday,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey on Sunday.

The president later posted to Truth Social: “GOD BLESS ALL OF THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE GONE THROUGH SO MUCH, AND GOD BLESS THE STATE OF TEXAS!”

Rescuers paddle an inflatable boat as they search along a waterway following flash flooding, in Kerrville, Texas, U.S. July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Marco Bello Marco Bello/REUTERS

Trump denied accusations Sunday that previous cuts to emergency services budgets had impacted the floods or informing residents about the incoming danger.

“They did not,” the president said. “If you look at that water situation... that was really the (Joe) Biden setup, that was not our setup, but I wouldn’t blame Biden for it either. I would just say, this is a (one in a) hundred year catastrophe and it’s just so horrible to watch.”

He had earlier signed a “major disaster declaration” for Kerr County, Texas, “to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

“These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was activated following Trump’s post. Last month, Trump said he planned to start “phasing out” FEMA after the hurricane season ended.

He said at the time, “We want to wean off of FEMA, and we want to bring it down to the state level. A governor should be able to handle it, and frankly, if they can’t handle it, the aftermath, then maybe they shouldn’t be governor.”

When asked if he still planned to phase FEMA out after the Texas tragedy, Trump said, “Well FEMA is something we can talk about later, right now they’re busy working so we’ll leave it at that.”

In February, the Trump administration sacked 880 workers at the country’s national weather service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

On Sunday, Trump was also asked if any meteorologists who lost their jobs this year would be hired back.

First responders attend to a vehicle pulled from the water in the aftermath of deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas, U.S., July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Sergio Flores Sergio Flores/REUTERS

“I wouldn’t know that, I really wouldn’t, I would think not,” he said.

Trump insisted, “This was a thing that happened in seconds, nobody expected it. Nobody saw it. Uh, very talented people are there and they didn’t see it. I guess they said once in a 100 years they’ve never seen anything like this.”