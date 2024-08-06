Trump Says He Will Sit for ‘Major’ Interview With Elon Musk on Monday Night
GRUESOME TWOSOME
Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will be interviewed by fellow billionaire Elon Musk next week. “ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK—Details to follow!” the Republican presidential nominee said in an uncharacteristically short Truth Social post. After saying in March that he would not endorse or donate to any candidate in the race, Musk offered Trump his support minutes after the 78-year-old narrowly avoided assassination by a gunman at a Pennsylvania rally last month. Just over a week later, Musk denied a report that he had pledged $45 million a month to Trump’s campaign. “I am making some donations to America PAC,” he tweeted, referencing a pro-Trump group he co-founded, “but at a much lower level.” Over the weekend, it was reported that the Michigan secretary of state was investigating America PAC for potential violations of state law.