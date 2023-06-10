Trump Says He Won’t Bow Out of 2024 Race Even if Convicted
‘I’LL NEVER LEAVE’
Not even a possible conviction from his latest 37-count indictment would make Donald Trump bow out of the 2024 presidential race. In an interview with Politico on Saturday, the GOP presidential contender vowed he’ll “never leave.” “Look, if I would have left, I would have left prior to the original race in 2016,” Trump said. “That was a rough one. In theory that was not doable.” He seemed to boldly believe a conviction was not on the horizon and claimed he would only take a plea deal, “where they pay me some damages.” When asked if he would pardon himself, Trump dodged the question. “I don’t think I’ll ever have to,” he responded. “Nobody wants to be indicted,” Trump said. “I don’t care that my poll numbers went up by a lot. I don’t want to be indicted. I’ve never been indicted. I went through my whole life, now I get indicted every two months. It’s been political.”