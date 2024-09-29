Trump Makes Eyebrow-Raising Remark About His ‘Beautiful’ Body
ADONIS OF PALM BEACH
Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that, if he weren’t busy mounting his third run for the Oval Office, he would be sunbathing his “beautiful body” on a beach. Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, Trump said “you have never seen a body so beautiful” and suggested his build is “much better than Sleepy Joe”—using his dismissive nickname for President Joe Biden. Trump has reportedly lost weight in recent months, urged by his wife Melania to stop eating so much sundaes and cake at the buffet at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. But the notorious fast-food lover also recently admitted,“I like perhaps all of the wrong food” before boasting that some people who have told him to eat better have since died. He also reportedly ordered a massive haul—two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches from McDonald’s, stadium hotdogs, Domino’s pizza, and Diet Coke—for dinner when he attended an Alabama college football game on Saturday evening. Until the beach body is unveiled, the jury’s out.