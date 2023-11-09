Trump Says He Would Consider Making Tucker Carlson His Vice President
MATCH MADE IN HELL
Donald Trump just made the idea of a second term even more nightmarish. In an interview on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show Wednesday, the former president was asked directly by the eponymous hosts if he’d “consider” Tucker Carlson as a potential vice president. Trump’s immediate response—“oh wow”—gave way to a lengthy tangent in which he waxed lyrical about attracting a massive audience to his interview with Carlson that aired during the first GOP debate in August. “We broke every record in history,” he mused, incorrectly. Prompted again by Travis as to whether he’d “consider” Carlson, Trump answered: Sure, why not. “I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would,” he said, according to a transcript by Media Matters for America. “I think I’d say I would because he's got great common sense. You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it's not that we’re conservative, we have common sense.”