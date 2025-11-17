Trump Says He Would Go to War With Mexico Over Drugs

President Donald Trump has opened the door to launching military strikes inside Mexico to combat drug trafficking—and he hasn’t ruled out sending U.S. troops to assist.

After winning office promising not to get entangled in foreign wars, the president has declared he would be prepared to enter another potential conflict, this time with an ally across the Southern border.

Asked on Monday if he would be willing to launch strikes in Mexico or put American troops or personnel on the ground there to halt the flow of drugs into the U.S, Trump replied: “Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop drugs? It’s OK with me.”

President Donald Trump was asked about striking Mexico during a FIFA World Cup taskforce event in the Oval Office on Monday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Whatever we have to do to stop drugs,” he said.

He also raised the prospect of blowing up cocaine factories in Colombia, claiming it would save millions of Americans.

“Would I knock out those factories? I would be proud to do it personally,” he said.

“I didn’t say I’m doing it, but I would be proud to do it because we’re going to save millions of lives by doing it.”

The comments come three months after the Trump administration launched its controversial campaign into so-called “narco-terrorism,” which has so far resulted in at least 21 strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific.

Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.



These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and… pic.twitter.com/ocUoGzwwDO — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 10, 2025

At least 83 people have died as a result, but no evidence has been provided to prove they were all drug smugglers, as the administration claims.

The issue has become so controversial that the United Kingdom, America’s closest military ally, has stopped sharing intelligence with the U.S. about suspected drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean because it believes Trump’s lethal strikes are illegal.

However, launching strikes on Mexico would significantly expand the U.S. campaign, and Trump would need to go to Congress to seek approval through the War Powers Act, something he said on Monday that he would be prepared to do.

He also predicted the potential action would be supported by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, “unless they’re crazy, and they’re a little crazy on the Democrat side.”

The U.S. began striking alleged drug boats on September 2, when the first operation killed 11 people, who Trump also claimed were from the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua.

But since then, the strikes have expanded into a broader pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump Administration considers illegitimate.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Carlos Santiago/Pixelnews/Future Publishing via Getty Images

But the president has been unhappy with Mexico for some time over its handling of drug cartels and the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. over recent years.

Earlier this month, NBC reported that the administration has been planning a mission to dispatch intelligence officers and U.S. troops to Mexico to go after drug cartels. However, a final decision had not yet been made.

But Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she has sought to tackle the drug problem stemming from her country, with authorities frequently arresting smugglers and others related to organized crime near the Southern border.

Asked if he would ask for the Sheinbaum government’s permission to launch strikes in Mexico, Trump said he “wouldn’t answer that question” and added that he has been “speaking” with Mexico City.