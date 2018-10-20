CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Says He Finds Saudi Arabia’s ‘Fist Fight’ Excuse for Khashoggi Death Credible

    President Donald Trump said Friday night he finds the Saudi Arabian government’s claim that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a “fist fight” credible. When asked by reporters if he found Saudi claim to be believable, Trump told reporters, “I do. I do.” When further asked if Saudi leaders may have “lied” about what really happened to Khashoggi, a U.S. resident, Trump said, “No I don’t think so at all.” Trump said he wants to speak to the man accused of orchestrating Khashoggi’s alleged murder, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, before deciding on punishment. However, Trump said he would “rather find another solution” than canceling U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia because it “would mean a lot of jobs.”

