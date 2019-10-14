CHEAT SHEET
RETALIATION
Trump Says He’ll Authorize Sanctions Against Turkish Officials Over Syria Incursion
President Trump said Monday that he will soon issue an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkish officials and will increase steel tariffs against the country. In a Monday statement, Trump said the executive order for the sanctions could apply to current and former officials in Turkey and others who are “contributing to Turkey’s destabilizing actions in northeast Syria.” Along with hiking steel tariffs back up to 50 percent, Trump said the U.S. will stop negotiations for a $100 billion trade deal. “Turkey’s military offensive is endangering civilians and threatening peace, security, and stability in the region. I have been perfectly clear with (Turkish) President Erdogan: Turkey’s action is precipitating a humanitarian crisis and setting conditions for possible war crimes,” the statement read. “I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path.”
According to The Wall Street Journal, the U.S. lowered the steel tariffs in May. This comes after Trump announced that the U.S. would be pulling out of northern Syria, leaving America’s Kurdish allies to protect themselves against an invasion by Turkey.