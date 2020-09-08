CHEAT SHEET
Trump Says He’ll Dig Into His Own Pockets for Campaign If Needed
President Donald Trump blames COVID-19 and the media for his campaign’s hefty spending ahead of the upcoming election, and he tweeted today that he isn’t afraid of digging into his own pockets for more money if needed. “We did, and are doing, a GREAT job, and have a lot of money left over, much more than 2016...Like I did in the 2016 Primaries, if more money is needed, which I doubt it will be, I will put it up!” the president tweeted on Tuesday. Trump’s re-election campaign raised $1.1 billion but has spent almost all of it two months out from the election, The New York Times reported yesterday.