Trump Says He’ll ‘Never’ Concede in Furious Late-Night Tweet, Transition Begins Anyway
CHANGE THE RECORD
As usual, President Donald Trump was up late raging against the election result—but his fury is becoming more and more irrelevant. In his latest blast on Twitter, Trump posted that he’ll “never” concede to President-elect Joe Biden, and said that his doomed legal action to overturn the results in several states is “moving full speed ahead.” Despite Trump’s anger, the work to replace him in the White House is already underway. General Services Administrator Emily Murphy declared Biden the “apparent winner” of the election in a letter Monday evening, unblocking millions of dollars in government funding, data, and personnel to the transition team. In a statement, Biden-Harris Transition Executive Director Yohannes Abraham wrote that the transition process can now “formally begin.”