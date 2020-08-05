Trump: I’ll Probably Deliver GOP Nomination Acceptance Speech From the White House
President Donald Trump has confirmed reports that he wants to deliver his Republican Party nomination acceptance speech from the White House later this month—a move which would mark yet another break from the expectations usually placed on presidents. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Trump and the Republican National Convention want to use the South Lawn as the site of Trump’s nationally televised nomination acceptance speech. Asked about the report during a call to Fox & Friends Wednesday, Trump said: “We’re thinking about doing it from the White House because there’s no movement and it’s easy.” He added that the speech will “probably” happen at the White House, but he would find somewhere else if someone had a “problem” with it. Normally, presidents don’t mix the official business of the president with party campaign events. Trump previously abandoned plans to hold the full convention in Charlotte, North Carolina and later Jacksonville, Florida, over concerns that it could help spread the novel coronavirus.