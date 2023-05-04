Trump Says He’ll ‘Probably’ Show Up at His Civil Rape Trial
SEE YOU IN COURT
Donald Trump said Thursday that he’ll “probably” attend the ongoing civil rape and defamation trial against him in New York. Speaking during a round of golf at his resort in Doonbeg, southwest Ireland, Trump repeated his denials that he raped writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store in the 1990s. “I will probably attend [the trial] and I think it’s a disgrace that it’s allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person,” the former president told reporters. “I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile.” Video of Trump’s comments also shows him complaining that he would have to “leave early” from his golf trip to the British Isles to appear at the trial. “I don’t have to, but I choose to,” he said, also calling Carroll “a fake.”