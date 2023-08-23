Trump Says He’ll ‘PROUDLY BE ARRESTED’ in Georgia
PRIDE BEFORE FALL
Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed his pride about his imminent arrest in Georgia on charges relating to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to himself in the third person. “FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!” Contrary to his supposed understanding of the matter, Trump and 18 co-defendants stand accused of conspiring to form a criminal enterprise to reverse the result of the election. Four of the people charged have already surrendered to authorities in Georgia ahead of the noon Friday deadline, including the alleged “coup memo” author John Eastman, who said after his Tuesday booking that he “absolutely” still believes the election was stolen from Trump.