Trump Says He’ll Sic Feds on ‘Racist in Reverse’ Prosecutors
BIG DREAMS
Former President Donald Trump is so convinced of his own 2024 White House comeback that he’s already plotting a purge of “radical” prosecutors, he told guests at a Republican dinner event on Friday evening. “On day one of my new administration, I will direct the DOJ to investigate every radical DA and Attorney General in America for their illegal racist in reverse enforcement of the law,” he said, according to footage from the event in Fort Myers, Florida. Speaking at the Lincoln Reagan Dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Lee County, Trump also defended Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who’s facing criticism after a ProPublica investigation revealed he’s been enjoying lavish trips paid for by a major GOP donor for years. “He’s under siege right now, for doing nothing. They’re going after him right now,” Trump said.