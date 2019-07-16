CHEAT SHEET
Trump Says He’ll ‘Take a Look’ Into Peter Thiel’s Google Allegations
President Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that his administration would “take a look” into baseless claims that Google had committed treason. Peter Thiel, a Facebook board member and co-founder of Palantir, made a speech Sunday in Washington, D.C., where he floated the claim that Google’s conduct was “seemingly treasonous” because the tech giant had engaged with the Chinese government in building a censored version of its search engine and had dropped a drone contract with the Department of Defense. The company says it has stopped work on the censored search engine. Thiel also wondered aloud, providing no evidence, whether Google’s leadership had been “infiltrated” by foreign intelligence. A Google spokesperson responded: “As we have said before, we do not work with the Chinese military. We are working with the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, in many areas.” The White House declined to comment. Thiel could not be reached for comment.