Trump Says He’s Asked Navy to Rescind Awards Given to Prosecutors in Edward Gallagher Trial
President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the four military lawyers who prosecuted Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, saying he’d asked the Navy to rescind their Navy Achievement Medals. On July 2, the 39-year-old decorated Navy SEAL was acquitted of several war crimes—including fatally stabbing a teenage Islamic State prisoner in 2017. He was found guilty of posing with the corpse of a detainee. “The Prosecutors who lost the case against SEAL Eddie Gallagher (who I released from solitary confinement so he could fight his case properly), were ridiculously given a Navy Achievement Medal,” Trump tweeted. “Not only did they lose the case, they had difficulty with respect to information that may have been obtained from opposing lawyers and for giving immunity in a totally incompetent fashion.”
“I have directed the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer & Chief of Naval Operations John Richardson to immediately withdraw and rescind the awards,” Trump continued, before adding, “I am very happy for Eddie Gallagher and his family!”