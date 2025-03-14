U.S. News

Trump Says He’s Asked Putin to Spare Lives of ‘Surrounded’ Ukrainians

WAITING GAME

The president predicted the country would suffer a “horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II” if Russian forces attacked.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Trump
Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Boosts Claim That Hitler Wasn’t to Blame for Holocaust
David Gardner
PoliticsJD Vance Suffers Embarrassing Flood of Boos at Kennedy Center Show
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandElon Musk Immediately Calls for Judges to Be Impeached After Rulings Overturn DOGE Firings
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsGOP Rep Mercilessly Taunted in Another Wild Town Hall Clash
William Vaillancourt
MediaJimmy Kimmel’s Tesla Theory: Maybe Elon Musk ‘Really Is a Genius’
Michael Boyle