Trump Says He’s Giving Cash to Jan. 6 Suspects and Would Pardon Them if Re-Elected
RUNNING RIOT
Donald Trump revealed in an interview Thursday that he’s financially supporting suspects allegedly involved in the January 6 attack on the Capitol and that he plans to pardon them if he returns to the Oval Office. Speaking to conservative radio host Wendy Bell, the former president disclosed that he’d met with some of the defendants facing charges related to the insurrection in his office this week. “I am financially supporting people that are incredible and they were in my office actually two days ago, so they’re very much in my mind,” he said. “It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to them.” He added that he would be “looking very, very strongly at pardons,” as well as an apology from the government if he is successfully re-elected.