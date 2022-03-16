Trump Says He’s ‘Surprised’ Putin Invaded Ukraine: ‘He’s Changed’
‘A VERY SAD THING’
Former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday backpedaled on his previous support of Vladimir Putin, saying he was “surprised” the Russian president would invade Ukraine and continue to narrow freedom within his own country. “I thought he was negotiating when he sent his troops to the border. I thought he was negotiating,” Trump the Washington Examiner. “I thought it was a tough way to negotiate but a smart way to negotiate.” Claiming that he had previously had success trading with Putin, Trump bemoaned the actions of his former ally: “I think he’s changed. I think he’s changed. It’s a very sad thing for the world. He’s very much changed.” During his presidency, Trump had an unlikely alliance with and affinity for the Russian leader, incurring disapproval from both sides of the political aisle in the U.S.