‘I Saved His Life’: Trump Says He’s ‘Very Disappointed’ in Kavanaugh’s Failure to Help Him Steal Election
‘TOTALLY DISGRACED’
President Donald Trump is trying to settle another score with someone he wrongly believes could have helped him steal the election. This time, he’s turned his fury toward the man he fought so hard to have installed onto the Supreme Court, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Trump told author Michael Wolff that he feels badly let down by his SCOTUS pick. “Where would he be without me? I saved his life,” Trump said in an interview with Woolf. “He wouldn't even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally disgraced. Only I saved him.” The ex-president raged on: “I can’t even believe what’s happening. I’m very disappointed in Kavanaugh... In retrospect, he just hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice. I’m basing this on more than just the election.”
Trump defended Kavanaugh when he was facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of his confirmation, saying that his nominee was “the one who is actually being assaulted.” Wolff, whose new book Landslide hits shelves Tuesday, has previously been criticized for an over-reliance on anonymous sources and use of disputed quotations.