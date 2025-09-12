Trump Says ‘I Think’ Feds Have Charlie Kirk Killer in Custody

President Donald Trump says Charlie Kirk’s killer has been found.
Speaking on Fox & Friends on Friday, the president revealed a suspect had been turned in by “someone close to him.”
“I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said.
The comments were made as the nation continues to reel from the brutal attack on Kirk, the outspoken and controversial right wing activist who helped propel Trump back into the White House.
This is a developing story and will be updated....