Trump: Military Action Against Iran Still ‘On the Table’

President Trump warned that military action against Iran is “always on the table until we get this solved,” after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. drone this week. The United States was prepared to strike Iran on Thursday night, however Trump aborted the strike when he learned approximately 150 Iranians would be killed. “I don’t want to kill 150 Iranians. I don’t want to kill 150 of anything or anybody unless it’s absolutely necessary,” he told reporters as he left the White House on Saturday before heading to Camp David for the presidential retreat. Trump also announced in a tweet that he will be adding additional sanctions on Iran on Monday amidst increasing tensions between Tehran and Washington over nuclear weapons.