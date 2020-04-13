Trump: ‘It’s My Decision,’ Not Governors’, to Reopen Economy
President Trump insisted on Monday that it is ultimately up to him to decide when social distancing guidelines should be lifted and the economy reopened. “For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states,” Trump wrote on Twitter, “not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.” The president previously claimed that he can “override” the decisions of state and local officials, but it is reportedly not clear whether he has the authority to do so. Legal experts have disagreed with Trump’s claims, arguing that he does not have the power to force states to reopen their economies, Politico reported. There is no law that grants the president authority to control an entire nation’s movements, according to NBC News. “It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons,” Trump added. “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue.”