Trump Reveals the Biggest Threat Facing the U.S.

Donald Trump has been caught downplaying the threat of climate change, insisting that sea levels will only rise “one eighth of an inch” over the next 400 years.

“That basically means you will have a little more beach front property,” he said. “I really think… nuclear weapons, which I think are the single biggest threat, not global warming.”

“[Biden] goes, it’s the greatest existential threat to our country—global warming. In the meantime, you get these maniacs with nuclear weapons that can do damage, which I won’t even talk to you about. It’s the greatest. There has never been anything like it. The power of weaponry today, it will be obliteration.”

The New Abnormal team was quick to call bullshit on his bogus climate claims.

“By the way, it’s 10 to 12 inches in the next 30 years,” The New Abnormal’s co-host Andy Levy said. “That’s from the NOAA’s website, and is I think the generally agreed upon figure, not an eighth or a quarter of an inch over 400 years. 10 to 12 inches over the next 30 years, which is truly catastrophic. He’s just stupid.”

“So he lives in Florida, right? The place that has massive four and five category grade hurricanes on a regular basis,” fellow co-host Danielle Moodie said.

“The erosion of the beaches because of those types of storms and the fact that no one wants to provide homeowners insurance in those places because of the threat of climate change, which isn’t a threat, it’s actually here,” Moodie said. “He’s talking about a quarter of an inch and 400 years. Who brought that science to him? They probably went to the same university as the doctors that told us that he was only 200 pounds.”

Plus! Author Alan Gratz, who wrote the children’s book Ban This Book, talks to Andy Levy about a campaign by Moms for Liberty and Ron DeSantis employees to take that title literally and ban his book.

